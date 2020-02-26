Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working on mental strength and technique, says Manu Bhaker

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:18 IST
Working on mental strength and technique, says Manu Bhaker

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said she is focussing on her technique and improving mental strength to put up a good show at the upcoming World Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Manu, who secured an Olympic quota for India in the women's 10m air pistol event, enjoyed a successful season last year where she won five World Cup gold medals in individual and team events.

"I am focussing on my technique because that is what takes us ahead. Other than that I'm working to keep myself physically and mentally fit, especially the mental fitness," Manu told reporters here. "I am basically working on my mental stability. When you focus your mind and do meditation to calm your mind, it helps control the thought process," she added.

The 18-year-old burst on to the national scene at the start of 2018 with a victory at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico. She then went on to win a gold in Commonwealth Games as well. However, one of the top medal contenders, Bhaker, failed to meet expectations and missed the mark to return empty handed from the 2018 Asian Games.

Favourite to win an Olympic quota at the World Cup here last year, the Jhajjar shooter was unable to maintain her qualification round form in the 25m pistol event to finish outside the medal bracket and struggled to find her rhythm in the 10m air pistol event to finish 14th. Bhaker had left the shooting range in tears after the 25m rapid pistol event and the teenager is working on controlling her emotions before the Olympics.

"I am calming myself mentally because Olympics is huge. I need stay calm before facing the range, the people etc," she said. Asked how she manages to stay calm, the Youth Olympic gold medallist said she diverts her mind by listening to music.

"I keep every thought away from myself. I distance myself from it and keep listening to music, meditating, dancing, writing diaries or reading novels to divert mind and focus more." The Tokyo Games will be Bhaker's maiden Olympics and the teenager wants to keep a fresh slate for the quadrennial extravaganza.

"I wanted Olympics to be a fresh thing so I didn't want anybody to give information about that," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

One year after Balakot strike: When 'Bandar' was code for success

It may mean monkey in Hindi and port in Persian, but Bandar for now retired Air Force commander Hari Kumar was the code word for success that fateful morning one year ago when Indian jets crossed over to Pakistan to pound a terror camp in B...

Top Senate Democrat to press for $8.5 bln for U.S. coronavirus response -source

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate is preparing a spending proposal seeking 8.5 billion to bolster the nations coronavirus response, a senior Senate Democratic aide told Reuters on Wednesday.U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is s...

UPDATE 1-UN rights boss expected in China, including restive Xinjiang region, this year - envoy

China expects U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the country this year, including its restive Xinjiang region, its ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday. U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million eth...

Xi says situation in Wuhan remains 'complex and grim' as death toll climbs to over 2,700

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the situation in coronavirus-hit Wuhan city remains complex and grim despite the decline in the number of cases and risk of rebound cannot be overlooked, as the death toll climbed to 2,715 and con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020