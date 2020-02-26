Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day-Night tests is way forward: McGrath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:55 IST
Day-Night tests is way forward: McGrath

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath is not in favour of tinkering with the five-day format, saying to bring in more fans to the game, day-night Test matches is the way forward. McGrath said the growing popularity of the T20 cricket is good for the sport and probably the new fans with embrace the challenging Test format.

"I am a big fan of Test cricket. To me, Test cricket is still the ultimate and we got to keep the game fresh, people enjoying it. T20 has taken the world by storm, it is bringing a lot more people to cricket and that is brilliant and hopefully that will filter into Test cricket," McGrath told reporters here. "We have got to keep Test cricket alive and moving forward and positive and people coming to the game. And to me, the way to that is Day-Night Test cricket. I am big fan of it . I'm not a big fan of four-day Test cricket. I'm very much a traditionalist -- five days -- that's Test cricket to me," elaborated McGrath.

"But if we can bring something new that keeps people coming to the game, then that's brilliant. Day Night cricket it that, it brings different challenges. When you bowl, you bat it can make a big difference. Different tactics, so it just brings a different awareness and different things you have to do," he elaborated. Australia have played maximum Day-Night tests matches, while India led by Virat Kohli have embraced it only in 2019 after they played their first-day Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

India have agreed to play Pink Ball test in Australia and McGrath feels it will be a challenge for the visitors Down Under. "They (India) will find tough to adjust. Australia has lot more experience and have played quite a number of Day Night tests now and that will be in their favour and home ground advantage too. Indian team is a quality team. They are experienced and Virat is a quality captain, they will be up for the challenge," McGrath said.

McGrath, who played 124 Tests, also picked top four teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup and they were hosts Australia, India, England and Pakistan. In the end he also made a cheeky comment on last year's Cricket World Cup final where England were declared winners on the boundary count, saying "I was disappointed being a bowler and wickets should count for something." PTI NRB AT

AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Link floating rate loans for medium enterprises with external benchmarks: RBI to banks

All new floating rate loans given to medium enterprises will be linked with external benchmarks from April 1, according to the Reserve Bank of India. With respect to micro and small enterprises, floating rate loans are already linked with e...

One year after Balakot strike: When 'Bandar' was code for success

It may mean monkey in Hindi and port in Persian, but Bandar for now retired Air Force commander Hari Kumar was the code word for success that fateful morning one year ago when Indian jets crossed over to Pakistan to pound a terror camp in B...

Top Senate Democrat to press for $8.5 bln for U.S. coronavirus response -source

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate is preparing a spending proposal seeking 8.5 billion to bolster the nations coronavirus response, a senior Senate Democratic aide told Reuters on Wednesday.U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is s...

UPDATE 1-UN rights boss expected in China, including restive Xinjiang region, this year - envoy

China expects U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the country this year, including its restive Xinjiang region, its ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday. U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million eth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020