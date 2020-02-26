Left Menu
Pakistan needed to win against Sri Lanka to move ahead in World Cup, says Bismah Maroof

After defeating Srilanka in their opening match, Pakistan cricketer Bismah Maroof said that the victory against Islanders will provide an impetus to the side in ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

  Updated: 26-02-2020 22:56 IST
Pakistan cricketer Bismah Maroof. Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Srilanka in their opening match, Pakistan cricketer Bismah Maroof said that the victory against Islanders will provide an impetus to the side in ICC Women's T20 World Cup. "We needed this win to move ahead and it has given us some momentum and belief," ICC quoted Maroof as saying.

Pakistan on Wednesday secured an eight wickets victory over Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval. Maroof played an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 37 balls to power her side to an easy win.

The 28-year-old Maroof said that the side looked to play aggressively and put bad balls to the boundary. "We want to play aggressive cricket and get the bad balls to the boundary and the openers showed good intent," she said

Chasing a modest target of 125, Pakistani openers, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali, laid down a solid foundation of 58 runs. Maroof said that openers laid down a great foundation for the middle order and the rest of the side capitalized on it.

"We've struggled at times in run chases but we kept our focus, kept calm and stayed in the middle. We knew if we got a partnership, we had to go on and our openers played very well. The left-hand batter said the team is focused on the upcoming clash against England.

"The belief is there, but we will take it game by game. We'll have to play at 120 per cent to beat teams like England," she said. Maroof said that ICC Women's T20 World Cup is wide open and any side can lift the cup.

"The way this tournament has gone, it's quite wide open and any team can beat the other. We're looking forward to the next game and we'll be putting in maximum effort," she added. (ANI)

