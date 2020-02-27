NBA suspends Hornets' Monk for violating anti-drug program

The NBA indefinitely suspended Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk without pay Wednesday for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program. His suspension begins with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is "determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program," the league said in a brief news release.

Further details were not immediately available. In his third NBA season, the 22-year-old Monk is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games (one start).

Drafted 11th overall out of Kentucky in 2017, he has career averages of 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 191 games.

