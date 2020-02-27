Left Menu
Teams are tough to beat in home conditions: Peter Fulton

New Zealand batting coach Peter Fulton said that there is a trend in international cricket that teams are tough to beat when they are playing in home conditions and is hoping that this holds true when they take on India in the second Test.

  • Christchurch
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:20 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:19 IST
New Zealand batting coach Peter Fulton . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand batting coach Peter Fulton said that there is a trend in international cricket that teams are tough to beat when they are playing in home conditions and is hoping that this holds true when they take on India in the second Test. "Most teams, at home, are really, really strong if you look around the world. England at home are incredibly tough to beat, Australia in their own conditions is the same, India in India as well are impossible to beat in recent years. It is a little bit of a trend at the moment and it is the one that we sort of hope that it continues in the second Test," Fulton told reporters here on Thursday.

New Zealand defeated India in the first Test by 10 wickets after India's batters were completely dominated by their bowlers. The visitors only scored 165 runs in their first innings while New Zealand racked up 348 runs. In the second innings as well, India failed to put up a fight and were all out for 191 runs, setting a nine-run target for the Kane Williamson-led side.

Fulton is now hoping that his team will cross the 400-run mark in the upcoming Test. "350 in the Test in Wellington was a pretty good score, given that there was plenty of assistance for the bowlers. So, trying to build on that is the plan for this Test and hopefully, we can push on up over that 400 mark at some stage," he said.

Fulton further stated that his team is not concerned about who wins the toss. "Whether you win the toss or not, I think this team is pretty well established in terms of how they play Test cricket. We are confident that we are equipped for batting or bowling first," Fulton said.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will start from February 29. (ANI)

