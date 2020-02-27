Sports News Roundup: Five-time major winner Sharapova retires; Djokovic marches into Dubai quarter-finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing: Jordan's Al Shammary dreams of boxing her way to Olympic glory

Jordanian boxer Reem Al Shammary is driven by her desire to forge a path to the Olympics and sees punching her way past the prevailing gender stereotypes in her country as a welcome added bonus. Al Shammary, who identifies as a Bedouin, is the only female Jordanian boxer taking part in an Olympic qualifying event that will be held in Amman this month ahead of this year's Games in Tokyo.

NBA suspends Hornets' Monk for violating anti-drug program

The NBA indefinitely suspended Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk without pay Wednesday for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program. His suspension begins with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is "determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program," the league said in a brief news release.

Hype for Pelicans' Zion reaches a peak in LeBron clash

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has the kind of athleticism that is leaving NBA arenas gasping, even if he doesn't take much notice. "I really don't pick it up, to be honest," Williamson told Reuters, of the crowd reaction following his first game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Low on snow: Japan's Olympic cooling plans on thin ice

A plan to use snow collected in Japan's mountains to cool 2020 Olympics venues this summer is being stymied by snowfalls on track to be the lowest on record, according to officials involved. Authorities in Minami-Uonuma in Niigata prefecture north of Tokyo have been trying to collect and store snow to bring by train to Olympic soccer and basketball venues.

World health would have to be at stake to cancel Tokyo Games: Pound

For this year's Tokyo Olympics to be canceled or postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, the world's health would have to be at stake, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said on Wednesday. Pound said it is not impossible to reschedule an Olympics for a year later but wanted athletes who are training for Tokyo to know the IOC is fully committed to having them at the opening ceremonies on July 24.

Build it like Beckham, Inter-Miami target big names

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are potential targets for Inter-Miami, co-owner David Beckham said on Wednesday, underscoring his team's global ambition as they prepare to make their long-awaited Major League Soccer debut this weekend. Seven years after a tortuous process began, Beckham's "project" will finally take the field on Sunday when Inter-Miami travels to Los Angeles to face LAFC in their first MLS regular-season game.

Spring training roundup: Cardinals knock off Astros

Lane Thomas clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and Justin Williams hit a solo blast later in the frame to help the St. Louis Cardinals posted a 7-5 victory over the host Houston Astros on Wednesday at West Palm Beach, Fla. The Astros tied the score at 3 in the bottom of the third on Alex Bregman's solo shot. St. Louis, using a split-squad, countered with four runs in the top of the fifth with Brad Miller delivering the tiebreaking single.

Athletes should not risk health for Tokyo Games: Thorpe

Australian swimming great Ian Thorpe says athletes should not put their Olympic dreams before their health in deciding whether to compete at the Tokyo Games as global health authorities battle to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The flu-like virus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

Five-time major winner Sharapova retires aged 32

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest-paid sportswomen in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday. Siberia-born Sharapova, whose Wimbledon victory over Serena Williams in 2004, aged 17, propelled her to superstardom and riches, broke the news in an article for the magazine Vanity Fair.

Dominant Djokovic marches into Dubai quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season to 15 matches as he swatted aside German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-1 with ease on Wednesday to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals. The Serbian world number one, who lost to Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells a year ago, was entirely dominant, sending down 23 winners and losing only 10 points on his serve as he wrapped up the win in 59 minutes without facing a breakpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

