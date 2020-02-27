Left Menu
Development News Edition

Werner Kok to take field in 50th HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

“It was not something I ever thought would happen, so it is going to be a great feeling, no doubt,” said Kok as the team prepares for the HSBC LA Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles.

Werner Kok to take field in 50th HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series
Kok will be leaving the sevens programme at the end of the current season to join the Cell C Sharks, and he treasures every opportunity in the Blitzbok jersey, which he has worn in 249 matches so far. Image Credit: Twitter(@WorldRugby)

Werner Kok will have a broad smile on his face when he joins a very illustrious group of Springbok Sevens players in Los Angeles this weekend.

Kok will take the field in his 50th HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament and his achievement follows hot on the heels of Justin Geduld, who joined Branco du Preez, Chris Dry, Cecil Afrika, Frankie Horne, Kyle Brown and Philip Snyman in Club 50 in Sydney at the beginning of the month.

For the popular Nelspruit native, it will be a special feeling that he will treasure and something he did not think of when he debuted as a Blitzbok for the very first time way back in London in 2013.

"It was not something I ever thought would happen, so it is going to be a great feeling, no doubt," said Kok as the team prepares for the HSBC LA Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles.

"I have shared some amazing things with this squad and to hit 50 tournaments with them is a very rewarding feeling. It will also be a bit emotional for me knowing that I am leaving them at the end of the World Series, but for now, I just want to go out there and enjoy the feeling of being a Blitzbok alongside these fantastic players."

Kok will be leaving the sevens programme at the end of the current season to join the Cell C Sharks, and he treasures every opportunity in the Blitzbok jersey, which he has worn in 249 matches so far. Should he get game time against Kenya on Saturday, he will reach his 250th match, and he can't wait.

"It will be pretty amazing I am sure. I still recall my very first match for the Blitzboks. I came off the bench against France in London and my first act was to defend, but the guy stepped me blind," Kok recalls with a laugh.

"Luckily I could work back and then won the turn-over two phases later. My first start was at the same tournament, in the quarter-finals against England."

However, his career did not kick on as anticipated the following season, where he missed out altogether as Paul Treu, the Blitzbok coach at the time, did not see Kok as part of his plans.

Kok decided to enroll at the Western Province Rugby Institute from where he was drafted in the newly formed SA Rugby Sevens Academy. And the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

But all good things come to an end and Kok is realistic about his expectations for the next few months with the Blitzboks.

"This team has meant so much to me – I was part of the team that won the World Series twice and then got an Olympic medal as well, those are pretty special moments," said Kok.

"That is why I give everything every time I play; it is my way of thanking all who believed in me and has my back on the field as well."

Kok hopes for a final hurrah at the Olympic Games in Japan in July.

"Yes, I am pushing hard for a place in that squad, but that is still in the distance," he said.

"For now, we need to focus on what awaits us this weekend. We are in a tough pool and although it will be my 50th tournament, we can't expect any favors from anyone. It will be great if we can win it, but that is not where the focus is. We need to make sure we execute our game plan in order to be successful."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic players will help Delhi Capitals succeed, feels medium pacer Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals new recruit, medium pacer Mohit Sharma feels the teams strong Indian core group, which has the right mix of youth and experience, will play a key role in the upcoming edition of the IPL starting March 29 The Delhi franchise b...

Pak PM Imran meets Qatar's Emir ahead of signing of US-Taliban peace deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday, just two days prior to the signing of a landmark peace deal between the US and the Taliban in the Gulf nations capital to end the brut...

We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, Ind...

UK's Gove says confident of equivalency assessments by June

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday he was confident the European Union would have completed its assessments on the prospects of equivalency in financial services by the end of June. Britain and the EU have agreed to asses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020