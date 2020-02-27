Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wrestling-Bulgaria's Nazaryan aims to follow in father's footsteps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:54 IST
Wrestling-Bulgaria's Nazaryan aims to follow in father's footsteps

Bulgarian Greco-Roman wrestler Edmond "Eddie" Nazaryan is determined to emulate his father and stand on top of the Olympic Games podium with a gold medal hung around his neck.

Earlier this month the baby-faced Eddie won the European title in the non-Olympic 55-kg category in Rome only three weeks after his 18th birthday and on his debut at a senior major championship. On his way to the gold, Nazaryan recorded an impressive comeback win over the 2018 world champion and current world number one, Azerbaijan’s Eldaniz Azizli, in the semi-finals, and then put on a dominant display to win the final against European champion Vitalii Kabaloev of Russia.

Nazaryan now has his sights set on an Olympic gold medal and dreams of following in his father's footsteps. Armen Nazaryan won Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 representing Armenia and four years later in Sydney, representing Bulgaria.

Armen, who is the Bulgarian Greco-Roman national team's coach, also won three world and six European titles during his decorated career. "The Olympic title definitely is my biggest goal," Eddie told Reuters at a sports hall in the Sofia district of Dianabad. "I'm ready to go through all the hardships and challenges to feel the sweetness of the Olympic gold.

"I know who my father is and I know it's a huge responsibility but I'm not afraid," he added. "My first goal is to win the Olympic title and when I achieve that, I'll start chasing another goal -- to equal my dad's Olympic record." Armen Nazaryan, however, is still unsure whether his son should take part in qualification for this year's Tokyo Games, knowing that the youngster will have to put on some weight and compete in an unfamiliar 60-kg category.

"He's still so young and he's still not strong enough but the good thing is that he's a real fighter," he said. "He's brave and he always thinks offensively at the mat. "His zeal to win points is stronger than anything; you would never see him trying to keep his lead. We'll see, he'll probably compete at the Olympic qualification in Sofia at the end of April."

Bulgarian wrestlers have won 16 Olympic titles, making it the Balkan country's most successful sport. Eddie Nazaryan lists chess among his hobbies and says his love of the ancient game is helping him to improve his skills.

"It helps me a lot, it’s a game of logic that develops the brain in a great way," he said. "Chess develops the speed of thought, it improves my decision making skills and this is especially important in wrestling."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union chief on Thursday highlighted differences over topics like international justice and gay rights at a meeting with the European Union intended to deepen the partnership between their continents Certa...

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020