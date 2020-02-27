Redskins, Rivera wiling to gamble at No. 2

Left Menu
  Reuters
  27-02-2020
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:45 IST
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera could live up to his "Riverboat Ron" nickname and emerge as a wildcard in the 2020 NFL Draft, his first with the Washington Redskins. Despite drafting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, an overhauled Redskins' management team plans to closely study all available options with the No. 2 overall pick. That includes LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, players scheduled to interview with the Redskins. Washington also has an appointment with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young among its 45 "formal" interviews in Indy.

"We are looking at everything," Rivera said. "Everything is possible. Everything is an option. Everything we do, we're going to decide as a group, and we'll go from there." Haskins, 22, was 2-5 in seven starts as a rookie with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden and replaced its core decision-makers in the front office, ostensibly handing the keys to Rivera for on- and off-field decisions going forward. Burrow and Young are regarded as the top two players in the draft, but floating interest in a quarterback could be nothing more than fishing for trade offers.

Rivera said he's still getting to know what the team has in Haskins. "I think we have a very good, young player," Rivera said. "The more we break down, the more we learn about him, I think it puts us in a pretty good spot. I am excited about him. One thing that I have seen is his commitment. He's been around a lot. When I make my rounds during the day, and I'll walk by the weight room, there he is. I walk by the locker room, there he is. That to me is a sign of a young man that is learning he needs to be around."

--By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

