Rahul remains number two batsman in T20s, Kohli static at ninth spot

India opener K L Rahul retained his second position while captain Virat Kohli remained static at the ninth place in the latest ICC T20 Rankings released on Thursday Pakistan's Babar Azam maintained the pole position with 879 points, while Rahul, who scored 224 runs, including two fifties and a 40 plus score in the five-match series against New Zealand, has 823 points.

Australia captain Aaron Finch (820) remained the top-ranked batsman from the country, bridging the gap between him and Rahul New Zealand's Colin Munro (785) and Australian Glenn Maxwell (721) round up the top five. There was no change in Kohli's rankings as the Indian skipper continued to be ninth (673) while India vice captain Rohit Sharma, who is nursing a calf injury, was also steady at the 11th spot with 662 points in the batting list.

David Warner, who finished with 128 runs from three innings, including two fifties, continued his rise up the batting rankings to occupy the 18th spot while compatriot Steve Smith climbed 25 spots to be placed 53rd India pacer Jasprit Bumrah jumped to the 12th spot in the bowling chart led by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Australia's left-arm spinner Ashton Agar shot up six places to the fourth place. He was in splendid form against South Africa, picking up five wickets in the first game, including a hat-trick. He followed that up with three scalps in the third and final T20I as Australia secured a series victory Wrist-spinner Adam Zampa too jumped a spot to third spot after finishing with five scalps for the series. Trailing closely at their heels was South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at no.5 position after a three-spot rise..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.