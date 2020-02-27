Sixers' Embiid (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid won't be in the lineup Thursday when the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks. The All-Star center-left Wednesday's game in Cleveland and didn't return due to a sprained shoulder.

Embiid was scheduled to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging test on Thursday, but ESPN reported the team had already decided not to play him against the Knicks. Philadelphia is 27-2 at home this season, but will also be playing without All-Star Ben Simmons (back). Simmons will miss his third consecutive game with a nerve impingement in his lower back. He could be sidelined for an extended period.

Embiid poured in a career-high 49 points to go along with 14 rebounds without Simmons in Monday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

