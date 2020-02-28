Report: Suns F Oubre has torn meniscus

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has a torn meniscus in his right knee, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Thursday. Oubre is in the process of seeking a second opinion with a specialist, according to the report.

Oubre did not play in the Suns' 102-92 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. He scored 18 points in 38 minutes in Monday's 131-111 road win against the Utah Jazz and is averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds in 56 games (55 starts) this season. He ranks second on the Suns in 3-pointers made (108) and is third in steals (71).

Oubre, 24, joined Phoenix in a December 2018 trade with the Washington Wizards. The 2015 first-round pick (15th overall) has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 games with the Wizards and Suns.

