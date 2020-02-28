Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 02:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:39 IST
Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble.

Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circuit de Catalunya on the softest C5 tyres, still some way off the best lap of 1:15.732 set by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas last week. The German also managed 145 laps, a tally beat only by Canadian Nicholas Latifi in the Williams (160).

"This was a good day in terms of the number of laps we managed to do, as well as for the fact that we got through the program we had set ourselves," said Vettel. "I don't think today's times mean much, because, out of the five days of testing we have done here so far, today's track conditions were definitely the worst.

"I think we have done a good job, concentrating mainly on what we had to do, without thinking too much about lap times." Hamilton did only 14 laps in the afternoon, having been kept in the garage for an hour after lunch, and was last on the timesheets while Bottas, who did 47 in the morning, was seventh.

Mercedes said the car had suffered an oil pressure anomaly, which shut the engine down as a precautionary measure but meant the team's running for the day was over as they investigated the problem. Hamilton said the situation was "obviously not ideal" but the team had discovered some things they needed to work on.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was second fastest in 1:17.066 and with 139 laps covered. Red Bull's Max Verstappen had two spins, blaming the windy conditions and water on the white line into turn five after overnight rain, and was sixth fastest.

"So far this year the car is definitely an improvement, and it also has to be if you want to fight for the championship," said the 22-year-old Dutchman. "We just focus on ourselves, and then we will find out in Melbourne where we are."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Deadly bomb blast rocks Kabul, Taliban denies involvement

Kabul Afghanistan, Feb 28 SputnikANI A bomb explosion killed a civilian and injured 10 others in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. The explosive device was strapped onto a bicycle. It w...

ECB plays down immediate action against economic impact of coronavirus

Four European Central Bank policymakers played down the prospect of immediate action to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday, saying it was too early to gauge the long-term implications of the disease.Concerns...

New faces on both sides as Canes host Avs

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a hurry to get their new players up to speed. Amid a tight race for a playoff spot, the urgency will be evident as center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Brady Skjei take spots in the lineup after arriving ear...

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020