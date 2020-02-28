Rugby-McMillan to fill in for Gatland at Chiefs in 2021

Maori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan has been named interim coach for the Waikato Chiefs in 2021 while Warren Gatland fulfils his commitments to the British and Irish Lions, the Super Rugby side said on Friday. Former Wales coach Gatland had negotiated a temporary release from the Chiefs after the 2020 Super Rugby season to lead the Lions against world champions South Africa next year.

He will return to his Chiefs role after the eight-match tour, which includes three tests and ends on Aug. 7. "We are excited for Clayton to lead the... Chiefs in 2021," Chief Executive Michael Collins said in a statement. "He is a talented coach and was a stand-out candidate.

"He boasts an excellent track record of developing players and delivering success... the results he has achieved reflects his leadership ability." The Chiefs are second in the New Zealand conference of Super Rugby having won their first three games before they lost to the ACT Brumbies last week in Hamilton. They have a bye this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

