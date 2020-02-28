Sports-Sunwolves matches moved from Japan to Australia over coronavirus

The Japan-based Sunwolves' Super Rugby matches at home to the ACT Brumbies and Canterbury Crusaders have been moved to Australia over the coronavirus outbreak, the governing body SANZAAR said in a statement on Friday. The Sunwolves were due to host the Brumbies in Osaka on March 8 and Crusaders in Tokyo on March 14 but have moved the games to Australia after Japan's government called for a cancellation of all sports events for the next two weeks.

The Brumbies game will be held in Wollongong as the curtain-raiser to the New South Wales Waratahs game with the Waikato Chiefs on March 6, while they will play the Crusaders ahead of the Queensland Reds-Bulls match in Brisbane on March 14. "This means no Super Rugby matches will be played in Japan in March and will see the Sunwolves effectively stay on the road for the next four weeks for matches against the Brumbies, Crusaders, Rebels, and Waratahs," SANZAAR said.

