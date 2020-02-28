Kings G Fox (abdominal) sits out

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox missed Thursday night's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to lower abdominal tightness, the team announced. Fox has been ailing all week. He briefly departed Tuesday's game with the Golden State Warriors due to right groin tightness, and he also has been bothered by left shoulder soreness.

Veteran Cory Joseph started in Fox's place. The 22-year-old Fox is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 39 games this season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

