Ashwin would want to improve his batting, says Ravi Shastri

As India gets ready to lock horns with New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series, coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would want to improve his batting in time to come.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 08:52 IST
India coach Ravi Shastri . Image Credit: ANI

As India gets ready to lock horns with New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series, coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would want to improve his batting in time to come. His remarks came amid speculations as to who will play the second Test between Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"We will take a call about Jadeja and Ashwin tomorrow. He (Ashwin) is a world-class bowler, there is no doubt about it. We have to be sure that we pick the right side for the right conditions and see what a player can bring to the table. He has bowled well over the years. If anything he would be disappointed with his batting, he would want to improve his batting in time to come," Shastri told reporters here. "You have to see how much a role spinner has in the game. You have to assess everything like will the second innings be important, his batting and fielding," he added.

Asked why Wriddhiman Saha did not play as Rishabh Pant played in the first Test as the side's wicket-keeper, Shastri replied, "We went for Saha in India as there were turning tracks. Saha is one of the best around. But when you come here, there is not much of spin bowling. The emphasis is on fast bowling and batting. Rishabh, being an attacking batsman in the lower order, helps him in his selection." Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw got an injury scare yesterday in the nets session, but when asked about him, the coach said, "Prithvi is ready to go."

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were able to pick just three wickets among them in the first Test, but Shastri was hopeful of seeing the duo making a comeback in the second match of the series. "Bumrah is very close to getting a five-wicket haul. It might happen tomorrow. Then do not come and tell me that I told you so. Similarly with Shami," Shastri said.

India was handed its first defeat in the World Test Championship after losing the first Test against the Kiwis by ten wickets. The side will take on New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29 to March 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

