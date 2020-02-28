Left Menu
Rangers rally past Habs with four-goal third period

  Updated: 28-02-2020 09:02 IST
  Created: 28-02-2020 09:02 IST
Mika Zibanejad scored the tying goal and Adam Fox the game-winner in a span of 75 seconds as the New York Rangers rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the host Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, on Thursday night. With the win, the Rangers extended their team-record road winning streak to nine games. The Rangers remained unbeaten on the road since Jan. 11 and kept the NHL's longest road winning streak going by scoring three times in a span of 4:17 in the third period.

Rangers coach David Quinn paired Artemi Panarin and Zibanejad on the top line for the third period, and the move paid off. Panarin left a drop pass for Zibanejad, whose wrist shot from the high slot sailed by Montreal goaltender Carey Price with 8:54 remaining. It was Zibanejad's 30th goal and his sixth straight game with a goal.

Fox put the Rangers in front when his wrist shot from above the right circle eluded Price, who was screened on the play by New York's Chris Kreider with 7:39 remaining. Ryan Strome added insurance during a power play with 4:37 remaining by deflecting a shot by defenseman Tony DeAngelo. He also clinched the win with an empty net tally with 93 seconds left.

Phillip Di Giuseppe scored the first goal for the Rangers, who won their season-high fifth straight game and their ninth in 10 games. New York pulled to within two points of Columbus for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves.

Max Domi and Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal, which has allowed seven third-period goals in two home meetings against the Rangers this season. The Canadiens also took their 10th loss when leading after two periods and heard some boos from home fans after the final buzzer. Price finished with 30 saves.

Domi made it 1-0 3:12 into the game when his centering pass intended for Tatar deflected off Fox's skate and trickled into the net. The Canadiens went up 2-0 with 2:59 left in the second when Tatar faked twice before finishing off a breakaway with a backhander.

The Rangers got within 2-1 when Di Giuseppe put Fox's pass from behind the net over Price with 86 seconds to go in the second. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

