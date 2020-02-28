Left Menu
Thunder rally from 19 down to clip Kings, win fifth straight

  Updated: 28-02-2020 09:24 IST
  Created: 28-02-2020 09:24 IST
Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 as the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 112-108 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Chris Paul added 17 points and seven assists and Steven Adams contributed 15 points and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City won its fifth straight game and 14th in the past 17.

Dennis Schroder recorded 13 points and seven assists and Nerlens Noel had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder, who connected on 48.8 percent of their shots and were 9 of 26 from behind the arc. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles III added 19 as Sacramento had a three-game winning streak halted. Nemanja Bjelica recorded 18 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield had 15 points on five 3-pointers while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Alex Len added 11 points apiece.

Sacramento played without point guard De'Aaron Fox due to lower abdominal tightness, according to the team. The Kings shot 45.1 percent from the field, including 12 of 35 from 3-point range. Len collected 11 rebounds and Cory Joseph had 11 assists in place of Fox.

Baskets by Giles and Barnes allowed Sacramento to move within 110-108 with 9.9 seconds left. Paul hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds to play before Hield air-balled a 3-pointer and Oklahoma City ran out the clock. The Kings scored the first six points of the third quarter to open up a 67-50 lead. Bjelica knocked down two 3-pointers during a 33-second span to push the Sacramento advantage to 78-59 with 7:03 remaining.

Oklahoma City dominated the rest of the quarter with a 22-4 burst to move within 82-81 entering the final stanza. Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down an 8-footer 27 seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Thunder their first lead since the opening period.

A 3-pointer by Gallinari and layup by Gilgeous-Alexander gave Oklahoma City a 100-97 lead with 4:12 left. Paul then drained a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 burst and give the Thunder a six-point lead with 3:32 left. Giles scored 15 points to help the Kings hold a 61-50 lead at the break.

Sacramento used a 17-3 run that began late in the first quarter to take a 38-28 lead with 8:40 remaining in the half. The Thunder pulled within 47-43 on Gallinari's three-point play with 4:11 left before the Kings closed strong with Bogdanovic's 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left accounting for the 11-point halftime bulge. --Field Level Media

