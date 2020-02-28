Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parayko's OT winner caps Blues' comeback over Islanders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 09:29 IST
Parayko's OT winner caps Blues' comeback over Islanders

Colton Parayko scored a wraparound goal in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues over the visiting New York Islanders 3-2 Thursday night. The Blues won their sixth consecutive game after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime.

Brayden Schenn and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 15 saves. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders and Thomas Greiss, making his first start in seven games, stopped 29 of 32 shots.

The Islanders struck first with Pageau's power-play goal 8:20 into the game. He scored on a one-time blast from the slot off Mathew Barzal's pass. That was Pageau's second goal in two games since arriving in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Barzal has seven assists in his last five games.

Eberle put the Islanders up 2-0 with the Blues caught in a line change late in the period. He burst in unchecked on the right wing to convert Ander Lee's deft backhand pass. Barzal received the secondary assist on the goal, for his second of the night and his eighth in his last five games. Schenn cut the lead in half with 55 seconds left in the period, Schenn beat Greiss off the rush from the right circle after taking Ryan O'Reilly's cross-ice pass.

After failing to score a goal in eight straight games, Schenn has scored in three games in a row. The Blues outshot the Islanders 10-1 in the second period but failed to pull even. They led again in the third period, 11-3, and tied the game with 1:44 left with Dunn stepping in as the trailer to claim a loose puck and hammer home a slap shot from straight away.

Both teams had good scoring chances in overtime, but Parayko finally decided the game with his unassisted goal. Islanders forward Michael Dal Colle was able to play after getting knocked out of his previous game with an upper-body injury. But defenseman Andy Greene (upper-body injury) remained sidelined.

With forward Sammy Blais sidelined with an undisclosed injury, the Blues played seven defensemen and deployed Robert Bortuzzo for some shifts on the wing. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Have thwarted Amit Shah's plans, says Tejashwi Yadav on resolution against NRC in Bihar

After the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution to not implement NRC and only implement NPR in its 2010 format, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that his party has thwarted the central governments plans to bring NRC.Amit Shah kehte the hum e...

Puel enters Lyon's den for derby under serious pressure

Paris, Feb 28 AFP Lyon are hoping to build on their rousing Champions League win over Juventus this weekend as they face bitter rivals Saint-Etienne, whose coach Claude Puel heads into hostile territory under serious pressure Off the field,...

Experience Commerce, a Cheil Group Company, Redefines the Idea of Modern Workspaces

Agency began operations in its new office from 24th February MUMBAI, Feb. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the agency outgrows its old office and moves to a bigger location, it translates brand belief to behavior. Designs an intelligent workspace...

PM hails talent of Indian scientists on National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world, Modi wrote on Twitter.May Indian science c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020