Parayko's OT winner caps Blues' comeback over Islanders

Colton Parayko scored a wraparound goal in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues over the visiting New York Islanders 3-2 Thursday night. The Blues won their sixth consecutive game after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime.

Brayden Schenn and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 15 saves. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders and Thomas Greiss, making his first start in seven games, stopped 29 of 32 shots.

The Islanders struck first with Pageau's power-play goal 8:20 into the game. He scored on a one-time blast from the slot off Mathew Barzal's pass. That was Pageau's second goal in two games since arriving in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Barzal has seven assists in his last five games.

Eberle put the Islanders up 2-0 with the Blues caught in a line change late in the period. He burst in unchecked on the right wing to convert Ander Lee's deft backhand pass. Barzal received the secondary assist on the goal, for his second of the night and his eighth in his last five games. Schenn cut the lead in half with 55 seconds left in the period, Schenn beat Greiss off the rush from the right circle after taking Ryan O'Reilly's cross-ice pass.

After failing to score a goal in eight straight games, Schenn has scored in three games in a row. The Blues outshot the Islanders 10-1 in the second period but failed to pull even. They led again in the third period, 11-3, and tied the game with 1:44 left with Dunn stepping in as the trailer to claim a loose puck and hammer home a slap shot from straight away.

Both teams had good scoring chances in overtime, but Parayko finally decided the game with his unassisted goal. Islanders forward Michael Dal Colle was able to play after getting knocked out of his previous game with an upper-body injury. But defenseman Andy Greene (upper-body injury) remained sidelined.

With forward Sammy Blais sidelined with an undisclosed injury, the Blues played seven defensemen and deployed Robert Bortuzzo for some shifts on the wing. --Field Level Media

