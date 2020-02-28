Left Menu
Will resign as BCCI's VP if elected secretary of UCA: Mahim Verma

Mahim Verma on Friday said that he will resign as the BCCI's Vice-President if he is elected as secretary of the Uttarakhand Cricket Association (UCA).

BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Verma said: "Yes, I will resign as the BCCI's VP if I get elected as Uttarakhand secretary. However, if I don't win I will continue to be VP of the BCCI". Verma filed his nomination on Thursday for the state association elections which will be held on March 8.

He was appointed as the BCCI's vice-president on October 23 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

