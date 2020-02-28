Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world number one's unbeaten start to the season to 16 matches and took his winning streak to 19 matches in a row stretching back to the ATP Finals in November. Coronavirus could impact NHL's plans to play in China this year

The coronavirus epidemic could impact the National Hockey League's plans to have preseason games in China later this year, according to a report on the North American league's website. The NHL held preseason games in China in 2017 and 2018 but did not return in 2019 because of logistical issues with booking arenas. Any hope of returning this year may be put on hold until the coronavirus is brought under control. Englishman Lewis and American English lead Honda Classic

Tom Lewis conjured up his inner Nick Faldo in earning a share of the first-round lead with a bogey-free four-under-par 66 in strong winds at the Honda Classic in windy Florida on Thursday. Lewis joined American Harris English one stroke ahead of a large group on a day when Brooks Koepka made a triple-bogey and a double-bogey on his way to a 74 in the demanding conditions at water-lined PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. Kobe Bryant handprints among Beverly Hills auction items

A copy of Kobe Bryant's handprints, cast in cement outside Hollywood's famed Grauman's Chinese Theatre, are going up for auction in April along with other memorabilia of the basketball legend who died in January. Julien's Auctions said on Thursday that the handprints are tests that were made by Bryant in 2011 when he became the first athlete to leave his mark alongside some of the movie industry's biggest stars in the forecourt of the theater on Hollywood Boulevard. Barty sets up Kvitova semi-final after downing Muguruza in Doha

World number one Ash Barty eased into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open with a gritty 6-1 6-7(4) 6-2 victory over Spanish 11th seed Garbine Muguruza on Thursday. The Australian will meet two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the next round. NBA fines Timberwolves $25K for resting Russell

The Minnesota Timberwolves were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for violating the league's player resting policy. The violation occurred when the Timberwolves were on the road to face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and they rested guard D'Angelo Russell, who under the policy was considered a healthy player. Australia minister urges calm as virus looms over F1, major events

Australia's health minister on Friday urged the sports-mad country not to fear being infected by the coronavirus when attending major events such as Formula One's season-opening Grand Prix in Melbourne next month. Australia kicked off emergency measures on Thursday to restrain the spread of the disease which has infected about 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700. Laviolette to coach Team USA at hockey worlds

Former Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette was named head coach of Team USA for the upcoming world hockey championships in May, announced USA Hockey. "It's great to have Peter as our head coach," said Chris Drury, general manager of the 2020 U.S. men's national team. "He brings significant international experience, both as a player and a coach, and his passion and desire to win align with our goal of bringing home the gold medal." Cycling: Dynamite Danes smash world record again to win team pursuit

Denmark's men's team pursuit squad installed themselves as hot favorites for the Tokyo Olympics as they powered to gold at the world championships with a third world record in little over 24 hours on Thursday. The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen, Lasse Hansen, Julius Johansen and Frederik Madsen once again proved in a class of their own as they destroyed New Zealand in the final. Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble. Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circuit de Catalunya on the softest C5 tyres, still some way off the best lap of 1:15.732 set by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.