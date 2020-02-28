Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hellebuyck notches another shutout as Jets blank Caps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:30 IST
Hellebuyck notches another shutout as Jets blank Caps

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals, 3-0, on Thursday night. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for Winnipeg, which snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) as it competes for a Western Conference wild-card spot.

It was Hellebuyck's 19th career shutout. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for Washington, which was shut out for just the second time this season and remains four points in front of Pittsburgh for the Metropolitan Division lead.

The Capitals defeated the visiting Jets 4-3 in a shootout Tuesday, but Winnipeg rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime and carried the momentum into Thursday's game. The Jets scored the opening goal for the first time in 10 games when they took a 1-0 lead at 6:33 of the first period, on defenseman Kulikov's slap shot from the point off a pass from Blake Wheeler.

Winnipeg had a chance for more in the period but was unable to convert despite getting nearly two minutes on a 5-on-3 power play. Connor made it 2-0 when he scored his second goal in two games and 32nd of the season at 7:20 of the third period. Scheifele won a puck battle behind the Capitals net and fed to Connor in the slot for the one-timer.

Washington pulled Samsonov with a little over two minutes remaining, and Scheifele added an empty-net goal at 18:32. Scheifele has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in a six-game point streak.

Jets forward Patrick Laine left the game with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot in the first period and did not return. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Victims recount tales of horror

We jumped from the first floor with dupattas wrapped around our bodies to save ourselves, says a 45-year-old woman at northeast Delhis Al-Hind Hospital, recalling how she and her two daughters were forced to flee their home after a mob alle...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Hopes the coronavirus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread rapidly around the world, countries started stockpiling medical equipment and investors took flight in expectation of a global recession. In Europe, t...

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek border

A group of migrants is walking in northwest Turkey toward its border with Greece, the Demiroren news agency reported on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.Demiroren sa...

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants: Former IO to court.

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants Former IO to court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020