Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC 'fully committed' to Tokyo Games despite virus: Olympics chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:43 IST
IOC 'fully committed' to Tokyo Games despite virus: Olympics chief

Tokyo, Feb 28 (AFP) The International Olympic Committee is "fully committed" to holding the 2020 Games in Tokyo as planned despite the widening new coronavirus outbreak, the body's president has pledged The IOC "is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting July 24", Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call late Thursday, according to Kyodo News.

The comments came as the viral outbreak across Japan and dozens of other countries has fuelled concerns about the Summer Games, with a swathe of other sports events postponed or cancelled Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped up national measures to contain the virus, calling on organisers of large events to consider cancelling or delaying them.

Everything from football matches and music concerts to the rituals that mark the opening of the March sumo tournament have been affected On Thursday, Abe requested a nearly month-long closure of schools in a drive to curb the spread of COVID-19, linked to four deaths so far among nearly 200 known infections among the general Japanese public.

Some 700 infections were also detected among about 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan after one of its former passengers tested positive Bach avoided directly addressing comments by senior IOC member Dick Pound, who hinted the Games could be cancelled if health authorities block travel.

Pound also said, however, there has been no formal discussion among IOC members about cancelling the Games In an interview with AFP, Pound said the Tokyo Games will go ahead as scheduled "absent some very serious and specific admonitions or regulations stemming from the WHO or the appropriate regulatory authorities".

"Unless there is a world situation that is so serious that the games cannot be held or that the regulatory authorities prohibit travel or that sort of thing, we're carrying on," he said "But it would be irresponsible to carry on without having at least in the back of your mind that something might happen." Bach said the priority now "is to ensure the qualification procedure and protecting the safety of athletes at the same time", according to Kyodo.

"This is what we're doing in cooperation with the Japanese authorities, the World Health Organization, the Chinese Olympic Committee and many NOCS," Bach said, referring to national Olympic committees Disruption caused by the virus has affected Olympic qualifying in several sports, including football, boxing, badminton, handball and wrestling and sailing.

Tokyo's Olympic organisers have repeatedly said they are focused on holding a safe Olympics and Paralympics with the IOC's full backing. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce reports $1.1 bln operating loss on Trent 1000

Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of 852 million pounds 1.11 billion, after the cost of tackling durability problems with its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performanc...

Exposure to air pollution linked with poor kidney health: Study

Living in areas with higher levels of air pollution is associated with an increased risk of developing kidney diseases, according to a study Researchers from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US said the findings may be...

'Bumper Hour': Indian batting's test against New Zealand's short ball tactic

Their pride bruised and technique exposed in adverse conditions, Indias famed batting line-up will face its hour of reckoning against a New Zealand pace attack, threatening to be relentless with its short ball tactic in the second Test star...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi on plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on a petition seeking registration of FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020