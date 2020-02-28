Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couture scores in OT as Sharks beat Devils to end skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 12:13 IST
Couture scores in OT as Sharks beat Devils to end skid

Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner in his second game back from an injury to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Couture, who returned Tuesday from a broken ankle suffered Jan. 7, helped his team snap a five-game losing streak. The Sharks' losing streak included a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Feb. 20.

Evander Kane, who got the puck to Couture in overtime, had two assists, while rookie Mario Ferraro and Marcus Sorensen each scored once for the Sharks. Travis Zajac and Nikita Gusev had the goals for the Devils, who saw their win streak end at three games. The Sharks didn't start well, giving the Devils an easy goal in the first period. At 11:09 during a goalmouth scramble, defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic tried sweeping the puck out of danger behind goalie Martin Jones. Vlasic instead knocked it behind the goal-line, and Zajac was credited with the goal.

The Devils went up 2-0 when Gusev pickpocketed Sharks defender Jacob Middleton in front of the net and deftly slid the puck through Jones' open pads. The Sharks got both goals back in the second, however. Kane was hauled down in the corner but got back up to give Ferraro's point shot a perfect screen in front of Devils netminder Cory Schneider at the 2:20 mark.

With Kane in the penalty box for hooking, Joel Kellman skated up the ice and sent the puck past a falling Damon Severson to Sorensen, who tied the game at 2-2 with the short-handed marker. Schneider, making consecutive starts for the Devils for the first time since October, withstood two consecutive power plays for the Sharks in the third to give his team a chance. The Devils couldn't respond, even on a man-advantage of their own late in the third.

Just 38 seconds into the extra period, Couture won the faceoff in the Devils' end and wrapped the puck around the corner. Kane won the puck battle in the slot and got the puck back to Couture, who had an open net on Schneider's glove side. The win kicked off a six-game homestand for the Sharks, who outshot the Devils 30-24.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways-owner IAG warns over coronavirus earnings hit

British Airways-owner IAG said coronavirus would hit earnings this year but it does not know by how much, as it warned weakening demand would cause further flight cancellations in the coming days.Coronavirus, the illness which emerged late ...

Plea in HC claims Hindus are minorities in various states, but denied minority rights

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a plea claiming that Hindus are minorities in various states and union territories but are being denied rights enjoyed by other minority groups A bench of Chief Justice D N Pat...

Mayawati writes to President Kovind demanding SC judge headed inquiry, compares NE Delhi violence to 1984 riots

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding a high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge into the North-East Delhi violence, which she compared to 1984 anti-Sikh...

My job will be to ensure people feel safe: Delhi police commissioner-designate S N Shrivastava.

My job will be to ensure people feel safe Delhi police commissioner-designate S N Shrivastava....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020