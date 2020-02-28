Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hagley Oval will be better track to bowl compared to Basin Reserve: Boult

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:43 IST
Hagley Oval will be better track to bowl compared to Basin Reserve: Boult

Senior New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Friday said he expects the green top at the Hagley Oval to be more conducive for his brand of swing bowling compared to the Basin Reserve track where they thrashed India by 10 wickets in the opening Test Boult took four Indian wickets in the second innings including, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.

"...it's probably better (than bowling at the Basin). The Basin generally turns into a very nice batting surface. There's a lot of runs been scored there both in domestic and international cricket," Boult said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test here "Here's a slightly different story," Boult said referring to the Christchurch strip.

"You are not battling the wind first of all. The overheads are there and it's generally a nice place to pitch the ball up and get it swinging around "So we do enjoy coming here as a bowling unit. Hopefully, we can continue that over the next couple of days," he added. The green top here naturally excites any quick bowler and Boult is no exception.

"It's pretty exciting. Traditionally, you come down here, you normally see a bit of grass. From my point of view, I will be happy to see it stays like that and the ball moving around," he said. Boult also gave indications that Kyle Jamieson, after his match winning all-round performance at the Basin, will be preferred over left-arm orthodox bowler Ajaz Patel "If we look at the record here from specifically New Zealand spinners, there haven't been too many wickets taken by spinners.

"If that suggests there isn't much turn or they haven't bowled, I am not too sure, but generally it's a good wicket that has good pace and carry," he said. "I know it swings around here a bit and it is generally a good wicket, a good contest between the bat and ball. That’' what we are going to expect." PTI KHS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo's partial tariff lift a 'serious mistake': US envoy

Pristina, Feb 28 AFP Kosovos premier faced a backlash Friday for his plan to partially lift a tariff on Serbian imports, with a US diplomat condemning it as a serious mistake for falling short of a full removal The West has been pressuring ...

Afghan officials discuss prisoner swap with Taliban ahead of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement

Afghan officials met Taliban members in Qatar on Friday to discuss a prisoner swap plan ahead of the U.S. and Taliban deal that will set the timeline for the withdrawal of American troops who have been fighting in Afghanistan for 18 years. ...

"Use central grants to complete tourism related projects"

The Puducherry government should use central grants to complete all pending tourism related projects also modernise museums in the union territory, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said here on Friday Patel, who is on a one day vi...

Obama sends cease-and-desist letter to pro-Trump group over "despicable" Biden advertisement

Barack Obamas attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a pro-Trump group, demanding that they stop airing a despicable advertisement that uses the former presidents words to undermine the 2020 presidential bid of ex-vice president J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020