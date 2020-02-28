Soccer-Swiss league matches called off after government bans large events

The Swiss soccer league (SFL) has called off all of the weekend's football matches after the government banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as a measure to curb the new coronavirus epidemic. The SFL also said that it would have to consider playing future matches behind closed doors in order to finish the season.

"The five matches in each of the Super League (top tier) and the Challenge League (second tier), which were scheduled from Friday to Sunday, will be postponed to an indefinite date," it said in a statement. "The SFL will inform about the further course of the championship in close cooperation with the authorities and the clubs next week."

The average attendance for the Swiss Super League this season is 11,116. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to 15, and more than 100 people are in quarantine.

The country's national ice hockey federation said that weekend matches would go ahead, but behind closed doors. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

