Saurav and Veer win ASF awards

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:50 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:50 IST
Saurav Ghosal and Veer Chotrani are the only two Indians to be nominated in the Asian Squash Federation Performance Award for their stellar performance in 2019 World number 13 Ghosal has been nominated for the Dato Alex Award for the Outstanding Performance of the Year in the senior category (men), while Veer has been picked for the Hassan Musa Award for the Outstanding Performance of the Year in the junior category (boys).

Ghosal, a 13-time national champion, had won the Asian individual championships gold medal and also reached a career-high world ranking of World No. 10 in April last year Veer, on the other hand, had won the 2019 Asian Junior U19 Championship and also reached the quarterfinals of World Junior Squash Championships last year.

The awards would be presented at the Asian Team Championships to be held next month in Kuala Lumpur In all, 15 nominations had come from four countries for the seven categories in the ASF Performance awards. In addition, 19 nominations were submitted from six countries for the four ASF Coaches Award..

