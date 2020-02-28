Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haresh's twin strike guide Bangalore Central University to 5-4 win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:21 IST
Haresh's twin strike guide Bangalore Central University to 5-4 win

Haresh Somappa Mutagar's double strike helped Bangalore Central University to make a late comeback as they outwitted Bangalore University 5-4 in a nail-biting shootout to take home the men's hockey gold at the Khelo India University Games here on Friday In a pulsating final, Haresh scored in the 30th and 53rd minutes to keep Bangalore Central in the hunt all through the encounter.

His team was down 0-2 by the second quarter with Bangalore University's CS Shamanth (13th) and Yathish Kumar B (24th) sounding the boards early in the match Shortly after Haresh's first goal, BU widened the lead to 3-1 with BP Somanna converting a penalty stroke. Haresh reduced the margin a second time but BCU had to wait till the 59th minute to find the equalizer, through skipper Mohd Raheel Mohseen.

Locked 3-3 after regulation time, the two Bangalore teams got down to the shootout, adding further to the drama "We didn't start the match well but I am happy that we were able to come back in the game with an improved performance in the 3rd and 4th quarter," captain Mohd Raheel Mohseen said.

In the shootout, the two teams missed two shots each for a stalemate at 3-3. In the ensuing sudden death, Raheel and Bangalore University's CS Shamanth scored to continue the deadlock. Haresh then scored for BCU while their experienced goalkeeper Sanjay HT made the all-important save off F Pavan Madivalar's attempt to carve out the victory. With international hockey stars Deepak Thakur and Devesh Chauhan, who were here to scout talent for their company IOCL, seated in the spectator gallery, the players went all out to impress them, making for a great final "It was a very tense final, especially given our rivalry back home in Bengaluru. But we all knew about the IOCL scouts and tried to put up a good performance. I am happy we held our nerves till the end and won in sudden death," Raheel concluded. In the Women's Final, ITM University, Madhya Pradesh beat Sambalpur University, Odisha 4-1. Anjali Gautam (11' and 46'), Upasana Singh (19'), Jyoti Pal (43') scored for the winners while Dipti Lakra (14') was the lone goal scorer for Sambalpur University, Odisha..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France calls on Syria, Russia to end offensive, offers Turkey help on refugees

France on Friday called on Russia and the Syrian government to end their offensive in northwestern Syria and said Europe was ready to reinforce its assistance to help Turkey handle Syrian refugees. I reiterated Frances call to the Syrian re...

Cricket-Boucher wants bowlers to ease pressure on S Africa batsmen

South Africa may have capitulated with the bat in their recent Twenty20 International series against Australia, but coach Mark Boucher wants to see improvement with the ball heading into three One-Day Internationals that start on Saturday.S...

Kerala successful in containing Coronavirus, says KK Shailaja

Kerala has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday. We can say that we have succeeded in the first part which is containing the virus. 3 students who were found to be corona...

Paraguay dengue fever death toll rises to 34

The death toll from a dengue fever outbreak in Paraguay rose to 34, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday, warning that the virus is spreading beyond the capital Asuncion.The number of fatalities was up from 20 last week, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020