Sharmila Nicollet finished T-7 at Joburg Ladies Open

Sharmila Nicollet carded seven-over 79 in a weather-hit final day to finish Tied-seventh at the 500 000 Rand Joburg Ladies Open here on Friday Sharmila, who was Tied-sixth at the start of the day, moved as high as third, but then slipped on the back nine on a day when play was interrupted by threat of lightning at the Soweto Country Club.

She tied seventh with five others, including an amateur Meanwhile, the runaway leader of first two rounds, Sidiri Vanova of Czech Republic fell with a round of 78, as local South African golfer, Monique Smit, who turned 29 two days ago, fired the only sub-par round of the day at two-under 70.

Monique, who last won on Sunshine Tour in 2014, began the day six shots behind Vanova, but finished one ahead If Vanova was the only player to shoot under par rounds on first two days, Monique was the only one to do so on the final day.

Sharmila has been playing in South Africa for the past few weeks. She finished T-13 at the South African Women's Masters and before that she was T-20 at the Dimension Data Ladies. She won the Pro-Am Team competition, too, that week. A top-10 here will give her confidence on her path to recovery from injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.