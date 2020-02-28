Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharmila Nicollet finished T-7 at Joburg Ladies Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Soweto
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:07 IST
Sharmila Nicollet finished T-7 at Joburg Ladies Open

Sharmila Nicollet carded seven-over 79 in a weather-hit final day to finish Tied-seventh at the 500 000 Rand Joburg Ladies Open here on Friday Sharmila, who was Tied-sixth at the start of the day, moved as high as third, but then slipped on the back nine on a day when play was interrupted by threat of lightning at the Soweto Country Club.

She tied seventh with five others, including an amateur Meanwhile, the runaway leader of first two rounds, Sidiri Vanova of Czech Republic fell with a round of 78, as local South African golfer, Monique Smit, who turned 29 two days ago, fired the only sub-par round of the day at two-under 70.

Monique, who last won on Sunshine Tour in 2014, began the day six shots behind Vanova, but finished one ahead If Vanova was the only player to shoot under par rounds on first two days, Monique was the only one to do so on the final day.

Sharmila has been playing in South Africa for the past few weeks. She finished T-13 at the South African Women's Masters and before that she was T-20 at the Dimension Data Ladies. She won the Pro-Am Team competition, too, that week. A top-10 here will give her confidence on her path to recovery from injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK to call for UN Security Council meeting after Turkish troops killed in Syria

Britain said it will be calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops in the escalating war in the area. There is no justif...

Haryana budget is hopeless, disappoints all sections of society: Congress

Main opposition Congress slammed the Rs 1.42 lakh crore Haryana budget for 2020-21, presented by Chief Minister M L Khattar in the Assembly here on Friday, saying it disappoints all sections of the society Expressing concerns over the state...

Dilip Ghosh accuses Opp parties for communal violence in Delhi

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the opposition parties against the new citizenship law for instigating the communal violence in Delhi and expressed grief over the loss of lives The days of politics of instigation, pr...

Accused in Pulwama attack case held, remanded to 15 days NIA custody

In a major breakthrough, National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested one accused in the Pulwama attack case and has been remanded to 15 days of the agencys custody for his detailed interrogation. 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020