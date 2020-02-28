East Bengal face Churchill Brothers

Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 28-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:33 IST
East Bengal will return to the iconic Yuba Bharati Krirangan for the first time this I-League season as they cross swords with Churchill Brothers here on Saturday After having succumbed to five defeats since the turn of the year, the Red and Golds got their campaign back on track with two successive wins, helping them out of relegation zone.

The Kolkata giants have an opportunity to extend their winning run but the possibility of moving up from the fourth to second place will depend on the outcome of the day's third and final fixture involving Gokulam Kerala and Punjab "Team is getting used to new methods, but we are still on the way," said East Bengal coach Mario Rivera.

Weighing in on their next opponents, he added, "Churchill is always a difficult team with good foreigners. They are very competitive. Last season, we couldn't win against them in the first leg but we will try to get it this time." Churchill Brothers FC Goa, currently third on the table, had their winning run thwarted by the Red and Gold's arch-rivals Mohun Bagan However, the Red Machines' last trip to the city of joy was one to remember, running out 4-2 winners against the league leaders and till date, remain the only side to have inflicted defeat on Mohun Bagan this season.

Churchill Brothers coach Bernardo Tavares said, "East Bengal will always be a challenge to any team, no matter what. We were on a good run and we had the chance to cut Mohun Bagan's lead at the top and unfortunately, it wasn't to be." "Defeats are always disappointing but we have learned from the mistakes we made, and hopefully, against East Bengal, we can make it count and come home with a result." Churchill Brothers were also the first team to stop East Bengal's unbeaten run earlier in the season, courtesy a last-minute Willis Plaza header, the result leading to a downward spiral for the Red & Golds.

