Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic saves three match points to set up Dubai final with Tsitsipas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 00:07 IST
Tennis-Djokovic saves three match points to set up Dubai final with Tsitsipas
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

World number one Novak Djokovic saved three match points to beat France's Gael Monfils 2-6 7-6(8) 6-1 on Friday as he set up a final showdown at the Dubai Open with Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic is yet to lose this year and the Australian Open champion extended his unbeaten run in 2020 to 17 matches with what was also his 17th win over Monfils.

"It was truly an escape, he was clearly the better player for two sets," Djokovic said in the post-match interview. "I was fortunate to work my way back in the second set. Gael is playing as well as he has played ever, I've played him many times. I know I have a good defence but what he did today for two sets was unbelievable."

A double break in the opening set gave Monfils an early advantage as Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament, failing to find answers when faced with Monfils' long reach and well-angled returns. Djokovic's drop shots that had held him in good stead in the tournament also proved to be ineffective against the athletic Monfils, who was up to the task of lengthening rallies to prevent the Serb from controlling points.

Djokovic finished with 17 unforced errors in the first set and his frustrations only mounted when he was broken at 1-1 in the second, with the 32-year-old screaming in the direction of his team while the crowd roared its approval for Monfils. But Djokovic had his share of fans in the crowd too and they egged him on to restore parity as he converted his first break point to make it 3-3. However, a visibly tiring Monfils still held on to save five set points to take it to a tiebreak.

Monfils was doubled over between every point at this stage but the Frenchman then got a second wind in the tiebreak to go 6-3 up, before squandering three match points. Djokovic then benefited from a double fault to convert his eighth set point. Fatigue set in for Monfils in the third as Djokovic won 12 points in a row to take a 4-1 lead and a medical timeout did little to alleviate his suffering as the top seed converted his first match point to clinch the contest.

In the other semi-final, Tsitsipas beat Briton Dan Evans 6-2 6-3 to advance to his second final in a week. The Greek won the Marseille Open on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Apple closely watching coronavirus outbreak in South Korea and Italy, says CEO

Apple Inc. is closely watching how the coronavirus outbreak is unfolding in South Korea and Italy, where the company has suppliers, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview.Apple counts major Korean display makers Samsung Elect...

Four ZUF militants arrested in WB's Howrah

Four Zeliangrong United Front ZUF militants, including two women, were on Friday arrested from neighbouring Howrahs Golabari area, police said The four were nabbed after a person, who was arrested on Thursday along with a huge quantity of F...

30 killed, 60 injured as train collides with bus in Pakistan

At least 30 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station of Sindh province on Friday night. According to Dawn, the fatalities are expected to rise as several injured ...

UK's Johnson says coronavirus top priority, as first Briton dies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said slowing the spread of the coronavirus was now his governments top priority, shortly after news on Friday that the first British person had died of the disease after contracting it on a cruise ship moored in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020