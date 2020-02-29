Champions League 'hardest competition' in football, says Juventus striker Ronaldo

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has termed Champions League as the 'hardest competition' in football. "The Champions League is the hardest competition in football. All the teams are difficult," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Juventus was defeated 1-0 by Lyon in their round of 16 first leg on Thursday. Despite admitting they are not happy, Ronaldo said Juventus are confident of changing the results in the second leg and proceeding to the next round. "This can happen, this is football. We are not happy about the game, it's normal. But this can happen, the games in the Champions League are all difficult, we are disappointed, but we have the second leg at home," he said.

"We are very confident that we can change the result and go to the next round, but our priority right now is to win the upcoming games and the Champions League will come. We are relaxed, we are focused, and we are prepared for the next games," Ronaldo added. Juventus will next take on Inter Milan in Serie A on March 2. (ANI)

