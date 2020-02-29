Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Tea, Day 1

The scoreboard at tea on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday

India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 7 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 53 Virat Kohli lbw b Southee 3 Ajinkya Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7 Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55 Extras (B-4, LB-6, WD-5) 15 Total (For 5 wickets in 53.4 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-80, 85, 4-113, 5-194

Bowling: Tim Southee 13-5-38-2, Trent Boult 12-2-51-1, Colin de Grandhomme 9-2-31-0, Kyle Jamieson 10-1-35-1, Neil Wagner 9.4-2-29-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.