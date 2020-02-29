Left Menu
NZ creates record for defending lowest total in Women's T20 WC

New Zealand on Saturday created the record for defending the lowest total in a non-reduced Women's T20 World Cup match.

New Zealand cricket team after match against Bangladesh (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand on Saturday created the record for defending the lowest total in a non-reduced Women's T20 World Cup match. The side achieved the feat after defending a total of 91 against Bangladesh here at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Chasing 92, Bangladesh lost their first two wickets with just 19 runs on the board. Murshida Khatun (11) and Ayasha Rahman (1) both failed to leave a mark, and allowed New Zealand to have a glimmer of hope in the match. Kiwi bowlers were able to maintain a stranglehold on the Bangladesh batters and as a result, Fargana Hoque (0) and Ritu Moni (10) were sent back to the pavilion via a run-out, reducing Bangladesh to 37/4.

Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and with this, the side failed to create any sort of momentum. In the end, New Zealand managed to win the match by 17 runs to maintain their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance had helped Bangladesh bundle out the Kiwis for just 91 inside 19 overs. In a remarkable manner, from 66/2, New Zealand was bundled out for 91, losing their last eight wickets for just 25 runs.

For Bangladesh, Ritu Moni scalped four wickets. (ANI)

