Manchester City and Liverpool have set incredible standards: Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that Premier League table-toppers Liverpool and Manchester City have set incredible standards. "The landscape of the Premier League has changed because Manchester City and Liverpool have set incredible standards," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

Chelsea currently hold the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 44 points. However, they are way too far from Liverpool, who top the table with 79 points. Liverpool is followed by Manchester City and Leicester City with 57 and 50 points respectively.

Lampard stressed that they want to make the fans proud every time they play. "What we must do is make the fans proud every time we play, show that we're fighting to get better and better, try and win as many games as we can. I don't think anyone can deny that we've done that this year," he said.

"At times, we've fallen short for little reasons in terms of those standards but we want to bridge the gap and I strongly believe we will. I'm very aware of what that is and we all are as a club," Lampard added. Chelsea will take on Bournemouth today at Dean Court in England. (ANI)

