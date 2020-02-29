Left Menu
Penguins carry skid into San Jose on short rest

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@penguins)

Though one deal has already paid dividends, not even the NHL's trade deadline has helped the Pittsburgh Penguins reverse their recent slump. Despite two goals from Jason Zucker, acquired a couple of weeks ago from Minnesota, the Penguins suffered their season-worst fifth consecutive defeat Friday night, 3-2 at Anaheim. Zucker has seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine games with Pittsburgh.

The Penguins will look to put an end to the skid Saturday when they wrap up a four-game trip at San Jose. "We've got to stay together and find solutions together, and that's what we'll do," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "We've got to pick ourselves up and get back in the fight. We've got another opportunity in front of us (Saturday night)."

Pittsburgh was atop the Metropolitan Division after its last victory Feb. 18, but has dropped to third place since. "Well, we're not scoring goals. Obviously, it's hard to win when you don't put the puck in the net. Having said that, I don't think it's been from a lack of opportunities," said Sullivan, whose team has been outscored 19-8 during the streak. "The last couple of games we've had a significant amount of scoring chances, the puck hasn't gone in the net. I don't know that there's a common denominator through the five games."

The last time the Penguins lost six in a row was from Dec. 29, 2011 to Jan. 11, 2012. The Sharks snapped their own five-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime victory against visiting New Jersey on Thursday.

Sharks captain Logan Couture, playing his first home game and just second overall since missing seven weeks with a broken bone in his left ankle, scored the winner 38 seconds into OT. "Scoring is nice, but I don't think my game was that great tonight," Couture said. "I'm hard on myself, but I know it's going to take time to get back playing the hockey I want to play."

Couture's goal, off a pass from Evander Kane, was his 15th of the season and first since Jan. 5. "It's great to have him back; we missed him when he was gone," Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said. "Those are the guys who will step up in situations. You saw Logan play a lot of minutes for a guy just coming back. ... He leads by example."

Kane had two assists, and goaltender Martin Jones made 22 saves. "We're here to win games no matter where we are in the standings," Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic told NHL.com. "And it was nice to win."

Marcus Sorensen and rookie defenseman Mario Ferraro also scored as the Sharks overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime. "The season is winding down. We have less than 20 games left, but those are opportunities to get better as a group," Ferraro told NHL.com. "And this is the time to battle through adversity and show who you are as a person and a player."

Saturday's contest will be the second of a six-game homestand for the Sharks.

