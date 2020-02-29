Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chawrasia slips to 52nd in Oman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muscat
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:11 IST
Chawrasia slips to 52nd in Oman
Former champion Joost Luiten was part of a six-way tie for the lead after 54 holes as the Oman Open got set for a Sunday shootout at Al Mouj Golf. Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia shot even-par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys to stay at one-under and Tied-52nd after the third round at the Oman Open here on Saturday Former champion Joost Luiten was part of a six-way tie for the lead after 54 holes as the Oman Open got set for a Sunday shootout at Al Mouj Golf.

The Dutchman, who won the inaugural event in 2018, had a bogey-free 67 on day three and moved him to 11 under but he had plenty of company at the top of the leader board Finnish rookie Sami Valimaki carded a stunning 64, one shot better than countryman Mikko Korhonen who was also at 11 under.

England's Callum Shinkwin bogeyed the last in his 66 to drop out of the sole lead, with South African Brandon Stone carding a 67 and Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard signing for a 70 to complete the leading six-pack Italian Guido Migliozzi was at ten under, a shot clear of French duo Adrian Saddier and Clement Sordet, and England's Jordan Smith Stephen Gallacher (74) dropped to T-12 along with Robert Rock (71), Martin Kaymer (67) and Nicolas Colsaerts (73).

The other Indians, Shubhankar Sharma, and Gaganjeet Bhullar missed the cut on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its pedophile founder In a pr...

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Fourteen flights have been diverted from Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.This came after the city witnessed light rains in the evening.Further, details are awaited. ANI...

India reacts cautiously to peace deal between US and Taliban

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terror...

Eating walnuts can contribute to healthy ageing

A new epidemiological study has suggested that consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women. According to study, women in their late 50s and early 60s, who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week, had a greater li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020