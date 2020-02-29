Chawrasia slips to 52nd in Oman

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia shot even-par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys to stay at one-under and Tied-52nd after the third round at the Oman Open here on Saturday Former champion Joost Luiten was part of a six-way tie for the lead after 54 holes as the Oman Open got set for a Sunday shootout at Al Mouj Golf.

The Dutchman, who won the inaugural event in 2018, had a bogey-free 67 on day three and moved him to 11 under but he had plenty of company at the top of the leader board Finnish rookie Sami Valimaki carded a stunning 64, one shot better than countryman Mikko Korhonen who was also at 11 under.

England's Callum Shinkwin bogeyed the last in his 66 to drop out of the sole lead, with South African Brandon Stone carding a 67 and Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard signing for a 70 to complete the leading six-pack Italian Guido Migliozzi was at ten under, a shot clear of French duo Adrian Saddier and Clement Sordet, and England's Jordan Smith Stephen Gallacher (74) dropped to T-12 along with Robert Rock (71), Martin Kaymer (67) and Nicolas Colsaerts (73).

The other Indians, Shubhankar Sharma, and Gaganjeet Bhullar missed the cut on Friday.

