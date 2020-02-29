Football Delhi Senior Division C'ship begins on Sunday

Eighteen clubs, including defending champions Garhwal Heroes FC, will vie for top honors in the Football Delhi Senior Divison Championship which begins at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday The participating teams have been divided into two groups of nine teams each.

Garhwal Heroes will open their campaign against City FC in a Group A match on Sunday. The second match of the day -- also of Group A -- will be played between Youngmen SC and Hindustan FC National United Delhi United, Friends United, Tarun Sangha and Royal Rangers are the other teams in Group A.

Group B has Indian Air Force (New Delhi), Delhi FC, Indian National FC, Rangers SC, Sudeva Moonlight, Ahbab FC, Shastri FC, Jaguar FC Four foreigners can figure in the 30-player team list but only three can play in a match...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.