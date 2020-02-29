Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klaasen century lifts South Africa against Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paarl
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:06 IST
Klaasen century lifts South Africa against Australia
Pat Cummins was Australia's best bowler, taking three for 45 Play took place with haze in the air from a nearby bushfire which obscured the view of mountains which make the ground one of the most picturesque in South Africa. Image Credit: ANI

A maiden international century by Heinrich Klaasen lifted South Africa after they made a poor start in the first one-day international against Australia at Boland Park on Saturday Klaasen hit 123 not out in a South African total of 291 for seven after home captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and decided to bat on an easy-paced pitch in hot, windy weather.

South Africa were 48 for three when Klaasen went to the wicket. He shared stands of 78 for the fourth wicket with Kyle Verreynne, who made 48 on his international debut, and 149 for the fifth wicket with David Miller (64) Klaasen, 27, was playing in his 15th one-day international. He more than doubled his previous highest score of 59. He faced 114 balls and hit seven fours and three sixes on a day when boundaries were scarce on a large outfield. The rest of the batsmen hit only ten fours and a six.

Pat Cummins was Australia's best bowler, taking three for 45 Play took place with haze in the air from a nearby bushfire which obscured the view of mountains which make the ground one of the most picturesque in South Africa.

South Africa made a bad start when new cap Janneman Malan was out to the first ball of the match, leg-before wicket to a fast, swinging yorker from Mitchell Starc Batting mainstay De Kock made only 15 before nudging a catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Klaasen went in after Temba Bavuma chopped a ball from Cummins onto his stumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Kin of Dalit men thrashed in Nagaur meets Rajasthan CM, expresses satisfaction over police action

Family members of the two Dalit men who were thrashed in Nagaur district met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday and expressed satisfaction over police action in the matter, a day after his deputy Sachin Pilot criticized the government ...

Jailed UK-Iranian woman fears she has coronavirus: husband

London, Feb 29 AFP Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran, believes she has contracted the new coronavirus as Iran struggles to contain a surge in new cases, her husband said on Saturday The 41-year-old detainee...

Convict gets atop Howrah jail building, threatens suicide

A life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail on Saturday and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home The convict, identified as Md Sohail, is a notorious prisoner and has been freque...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020