India to take part in every sport if it is held as per rules: Rijiju on participation in Asia Cup

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India is ready to take part in every sport if it is held as per rules irrespective of the host nation.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India is ready to take part in every sport if it is held as per rules irrespective of the host nation. "We are ready for every sport, wherever it is held. If it is held as per the rules, then India will take part in it," Rijiju told ANI while commenting on India's participation in Asia Cup 2020.

The next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will participate in the biennial tournament, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said on Friday. "Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly had told reporters at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The event will be held later this year. Pakistan was scheduled to host the Asia Cup this year but amid tensions between the two countries and security concerns in Pakistan, the BCCI said the Indian team will not travel there. India and Pakistan last played in the ICC World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue came out triumphant by 89 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

