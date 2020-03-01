Left Menu
Henry off the mark as Impact win MLS opener

  PTI
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 01-03-2020 07:44 IST
  Created: 01-03-2020 07:44 IST
Los Angeles, Mar 1 (AFP) Thierry Henry's Major League Soccer managerial career got off to a winning start as Montreal Impact came from behind to defeat New England Revolution 2-1 in their season-opener A superb lobbed 80th-minute finish from Argentinian striker Maxi Urruti secured all three points for the Impact, who appointed former France and Arsenal star Henry as manager in November.

Urruti's winner, lifting the ball over New England goalkeeper Matt Turner from the edge of the area, came just moments after Revs substitute Wilfried Zahibo had a goal chalked off for offside after a video review Earlier Teal Bunbury had fired New England into the lead at the Olympic Stadium with a 13th-minute volley after a well-worked move from a corner.

Romell Quioto headed Montreal level in the 37th minute, nodding home Joel Waterman's flick-on from a corner to make it 1-1 Zahibo looked to have shot New England into the lead in the 73rd minute after bundling home a free kick from close range but the goal was later ruled out for a marginal offside.

Instead it was left to former Portland Timbers forward Urruti to clinch victory for Montreal, latching on to a long ball over the top to lob Turner as the New England goalkeeper advanced off his line Elsewhere on Saturday, Mexico international striker Javier Hernandez was unable to mark his MLS debut with a goal as the Los Angeles Galaxy were held to a 1-1 draw at Houston Dynamo.

Argentinian forward Cristian Pavon fired the Galaxy into an early lead with a superb shot from the edge of the area after 13 minutes But Houston fought back to level through Colombian striker Mauro Manotas shortly after half-time. (AFP) ATK ATK.

