4-0 is a good victory: Tuchel after PSG thrash Dijon FCO

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is satisfied with club's massive 4-0 win over Dijon FCO and termed it a 'good victory'. "It's always tight at 1-0, because anything can happen, so you have to be careful. We had a lot of chances to score the second goal, but we were unlucky and so had to wait quite a while to score it. But we kept our focus and that was necessary to win. At 4-0, it's a good victory," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG was at their devastating best during their Ligue 1 clash against Dijon FCO on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia scored the opening goal of the match in the third minute. Kylian Mbappe then doubled the lead in the 74th minute and just after two minute Mauro Icardi added another goal to their tally. In the 90+1st minute, Mbappe scored his second goal to take the scoreline to 4-0.

PSG forward Sarabia is also elated over the victory as he said: "It's a good win, very important, and it does us good to win here. We had a lot of chances, and we got a good result. We had confidence in ourselves that we could score a second goal, we had a lot of chances to do that and our second half allowed us to capitalise on our dominance." PSG top the Ligue 1 table with 68 points, 13 points ahead of the second-placed club Marseille. (ANI)

