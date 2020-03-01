Javeria Khan 4th Pakistan women cricketer to play 100 T20Is
Stand in skipper Javeria Khan on Sunday became the fourth Pakistan women cricketer to play hundred T20 international matches.
Stand in skipper Javeria Khan on Sunday became the fourth Pakistan women cricketer to play hundred T20 international matches. The 31-year-old reached the milestone when she walked into the field for the match against South Africa in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.
Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar are other three cricketers to feature in 100 T20Is for Pakistan. Javeria in her 100th appearance scored 31 runs from 34 balls. The right-handed batter failed to taker her team over the line.
South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs. South Africa scored 136 runs in their allotted 20 overs and restricted Pakistan to 119 for five. With this victory, South Africa booked their spot in the semi-finals of the showpiece event.
Laura Wolvaardt was adjudged as the player of the match for her spectacular performance with the bat. She smashed 53 runs from 36 balls. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Nida Dar
- Sana Mir
- Bismah Maroof
ALSO READ
Cricket-South Africa boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
We call upon Turkish leadership to develop proper understanding of facts including threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India: MEA.
India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to Pakistan Parliament.
U-19 World Cup star Jaiswal reveals reason behind his success in South Africa
12 killed in road accident in Pakistan