Women's T20 WC: Spirited England beat Windies to qualify for semifinal

The spirited performance by England team handed them a 46-run victory over West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium here on Sunday. With this win, England have qualified for the semifinal. From Group B, South Africa have also qualified along with England as the two teams continue to be on the top spot.

Chasing a moderate total of 144, the Caribbean side were bundled out on 97 in 17 overs. Only five Windies batters were able to cross the double-figure run-mark. Hayley Matthews (10), skipper Stafanie Taylor retired hurt on 15 runs.

Britney Cooper (15), Aaliyah Alleyne (10), and Lee-Ann Kirby (20) were able to score in double digits. For England, Sophie Ecclestone bagged three wickets while Sarah Glenn scalped two wickets.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first in their last group stage match. Despite having a poor start as opener Tammy Beaumont departed on a duck, the English side were able to post a total of 143/5 in their twenty overs.

Danni Wyatt and Natalie Sciver guided the side after losing Tammy in the very first over. The duo built a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Sciver played a knock of 57 runs including six fours. Skipper Heather Knight scored 17 runs off 14 balls. Amy Jones and Katherine Brunt remained unbeaten on 23 and 10 runs respectively.

Brief scores: England 143/5 (Natalie Sciver 57, Shakera Selman 1-23) defeat West Indies 97 all out ( Lee-Ann Kirby 20, Sophie Ecclestone 3-7) by 46 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

