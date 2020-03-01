Garhwal FC thrash City FC 9-0 in Football Delhi senior division league opener

Djidja Pierre Douhou Sey produced a sensational performance as defending champions Garhwal FC began their campaign with a 9-0 win over City FC in the opening match of Football Delhi (DSA) 2019-20 Annual Senior Division League here on Sunday An attacking midfielder, Douhou Pierre smashed four goals to provide an ideal start for his team in the league which will see top 18 clubs from the city competing.

Douhou Pierre was well supported by Ripudaman Pokhriyal who hit two goals. Nitin and Zamthianmamg scored one goal each for Garhwal FC Later during the second match of the league, Hindustan FC registered a 2-0 win over Youngmen. Jatinder and Raja struck one goal each for the winning side.

The 18 teams are divided into two groups during the league stage. However, top five teams from each group will qualify for the premier league which is to be held for the first time in Delhi. President of Football Delhi Shaji Prabhakaran said: "We are introducing Premier League for the first time in Delhi Football to strengthen football culture and to initiate professionalism among clubs in Delhi." Defending champions Garhwal FC and runners-up Indian Air Force are expected to present strong challenge in the competition which will see other top clubs, including Youngmen, Delhi FC, National United, Indian National FC, Delhi United, Rangers SC, Friends United, Sudeva FC, Tarun Sangha, Ahbab FC, Hindustan FC, Shastri FC, City FC, Jaguar FC, Royal Rangers and DDA FC, taking part.

