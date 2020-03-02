Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament postponed due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:28 IST
Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament postponed due to coronavirus
Image Credit: ANI

The Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on Monday became the latest sporting event to be affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, pushed from April to September in the wake of the deadly disease which is spreading across the world The tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18, will now be held from September 24 to October 3, the organizers said in a statement. India, a regular at the event, was not supposed to participate this year. "...it is in the best interest of the players, officials and all parties involved that the 29th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Men's Hockey Tournament 2020 to be postponed," Organising Committee chairman Dato' Haji Abd Rahim Bin Md said in a statement.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 which is spreading rapidly in Korea and Japan. The health and well-being of the teams, especially Australia, Canada, and Japan should be taken into consideration as not to jeopardise their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics," he added The Organising Committee apologized for the inconvenience but said the decision was taken keeping in mind the current crisis across the world.

"The decision has been conveyed to FIH (International Hockey Federation), AHF (Asian Hockey Federation), MHC (Malaysia Hockey Confederation) and the participating teams," the statement further read The Azlan Shah Cup is the latest sporting event to be hit by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 86,000 people across the world.

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19, Asian Boxing Qualifiers, The World Table Tennis Championships, due to be held in South Korea from March 22-29 March, Singapore, and Hong Kong events in the World Rugby Sevens Series are some of the global sporting events which have been postponed or shifted due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Azlan Shah Cup is an annual men's international invitational field hockey tournament. The participating teams in this edition's tournament were Australia, Canada, Japan, hosts Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Korea. Australia has won the title 10 times, followed by India (4) and Pakistan South Korea are the defending champions after they beat India in the shoot-out in the summit clash the last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment

Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carriers disinvestment processWe are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of t...

ATF price cut by steep 10 pc; non-subsidised cooking gas costs Rs 53 less

Jet fuel ATF prices were on Monday slashed by a steep 10 per cent, the second straight reduction in rates in as many months, as international oil prices slumped on fears of the spread of coronavirus Simultaneously, the rates of non-subsidis...

Jaipur farmers protest against terms of land acquisition by JDA

Farmers in Nindar village of Jaipur district on Monday continued their protest against the terms of acquisition of their land by Jaipur Development Authority JDA and stood neckdeep in the soil. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, We want to say...

Over 4.78 lakh income tax appeals pending at end of March 2019

The number of income tax appeals pending at various judicial fora stood at 4,78,801 at the end of the financial year 2018-19, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday During the Union Budget 2020 presentation, the Vivad se Vishwas scheme was an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020