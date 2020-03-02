Left Menu
This win is great: Sergio Ramos after beating Barcelona

After defeating Barcelona, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos expressed elation saying that it is a great win for them.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos . Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Barcelona, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos expressed elation saying that it is a great win for them. "This win is great. In the end, we let Barcelona have the ball more. We decided to sit back. I don't know if that was the best approach, but it was the decision we took," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

"They had control of the ball, but they didn't create any real chances. When you play Barcelona, you need to not be afraid. Yes, we have great mutual respect, but we knew how to go out there and clinch it tonight," he added. In the El Clasico on Monday, Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona 2-0 to hold the top spot in the La Liga table. Earlier, Barcelona was sitting at the top of the table with 55 points but with this victory, Ramos-led side toppled the table-toppers as they now have 56 points.

Real Madrid had lost both of their previous matches and Ramos said they needed to make it up to the fans. "Winning a Clasico is a positive thing. After recent results, some of which were not so good, and having been knocked off top spot, we needed to make it up to the fans and beat a top rival like Barcelona. It was a great chance to get some control back and get a result without conceding... These are three vital points. There is a lot of road left to run and we need to focus. We have to get the most points we could," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

