Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working on ''shortcomings'', says ace wrestler Bajrang Punia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:50 IST
Working on ''shortcomings'', says ace wrestler Bajrang Punia

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday said he was working on his 'shortcoming', especially leg defence while the focus was on the Olympics scheduled in Tokyo later this year "I used to give away points due to (poor) leg defence.

I will play two to three tournaments to prepare for the Olympics. I am working on both attack and defence. Olympics- 2020 is our focus, so I am working on all the areas," he told reporters here Punia, who lost to Japan's Takuto Otoguro in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi recently spoke on the sidelines of a function to mark the association of Herbalife as the sports nutrition partner of Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS).

The 26-year old wrestler said he could not perform 100 per cent in the finals of the Asian meet, adding he had identified the shortcomings He said ever since he started working on the weaknesses, there was quite an improvement.

"There is quite an improvement in the leg defence. He (Otoguro) countered all my attacks in the final. Now I have to focus on Olympic to avoid the mistakes I had committed earlier," Punia added The wrestler said he has already cleared a major milestone-the Olympics qualifier round and now his focus was on the Tokyo Games.

Speaking about the 65 kg category in which he competes, Punia said there were at least 12 to 13 wrestlers, all of whom are capable of winning on a given day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak will spread, British PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further.I think its very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for t...

Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces

Kabul, Mar 2 AFP The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and WashingtonThe reduction in violence... ...

FEATURE-Scarred by unrest, Haiti sinks deeper into poverty

Jacquelin Joseph is struggling to re-open his small food and beverage store in the northern Haitian town of Port-de-Paix, months after the country returned to a semblance of normality following violent anti-government protests.The 45-year-o...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on Sunday in the Clasico while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol and Sevilla moved up to third with a 3-2 win over Osasuna. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La LigaSPAINS FALLEN GIANTS STAY N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020