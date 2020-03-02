I can do much better: Fernandes not satisfied with his performance after draw against Everton
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is not satisfied with his performance against Everton as he feels he can "do much better".
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is not satisfied with his performance against Everton as he feels he can "do much better". "In the second half, we created a lot of chances and the last minutes we had some chances to score and the last one with Ighalo if he scores there now we are talking about a different situation," Goal.com quoted Fernandes as saying.
"Also I had some shots outside of the box and I can do much better, but obviously the game goes like this, and we need to focus on the game against Derby," he added. Manchester United witnessed a 1-1 draw against Everton in Premier League on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the opening goal of the match in the third minute but Fernandes levelled the scores after he netted a goal in the 31st minute.
Both clubs failed to score in the second half and hence, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Manchester United are currently placed on the fifth spot on the Premier League table with 42 points. The club will now take on Derby County on March 6 in FA Cup. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
