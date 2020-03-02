Left Menu
I can do much better: Fernandes not satisfied with his performance after draw against Everton

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is not satisfied with his performance against Everton as he feels he can "do much better".

  • ANI
  • Leeds
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:03 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:03 IST
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is not satisfied with his performance against Everton as he feels he can "do much better". "In the second half, we created a lot of chances and the last minutes we had some chances to score and the last one with Ighalo if he scores there now we are talking about a different situation," Goal.com quoted Fernandes as saying.

"Also I had some shots outside of the box and I can do much better, but obviously the game goes like this, and we need to focus on the game against Derby," he added. Manchester United witnessed a 1-1 draw against Everton in Premier League on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the opening goal of the match in the third minute but Fernandes levelled the scores after he netted a goal in the 31st minute.

Both clubs failed to score in the second half and hence, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Manchester United are currently placed on the fifth spot on the Premier League table with 42 points. The club will now take on Derby County on March 6 in FA Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

